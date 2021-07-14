OGRA recommends Rs11 hike in petrol price

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended on Wednesday Rs11 per litre increase in the price of petrol.

The regulator proposed a hike of Rs2.40 per litre in the price of high speed diesel, according to a summary forwarded to the Petroleum Division.

Similarly, Rs1.40 and Rs1.50 hike was recommended in prices of light diesel and kerosene oils, respectively.

However, the final approval with regard to revision in prices rests with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The new prices will take effect from July 16.