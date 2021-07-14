Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

OGRA recommends Rs11 hike in petrol price

New prices will take effect from July 16

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended on Wednesday Rs11 per litre increase in the price of petrol. The regulator proposed a hike of Rs2.40 per litre in the price of high speed diesel, according to a summary forwarded to the Petroleum Division. Similarly, Rs1.40 and Rs1.50 hike was recommended in prices of light diesel and kerosene oils, respectively. However, the final approval with regard to revision in prices rests with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The new prices will take effect from July 16. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended on Wednesday Rs11 per litre increase in the price of petrol.

The regulator proposed a hike of Rs2.40 per litre in the price of high speed diesel, according to a summary forwarded to the Petroleum Division.

Similarly, Rs1.40 and Rs1.50 hike was recommended in prices of light diesel and kerosene oils, respectively.

However, the final approval with regard to revision in prices rests with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The new prices will take effect from July 16.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Pakistan petrol prices
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
petrol price in Pakistan, Petrol price in Pakistan today, petrol pump Karachi, petrol prices, petrol price today
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.