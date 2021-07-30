Friday, July 30, 2021  | 19 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

OGRA recommends Rs1.71 increase in petrol price

New prices will take effect from August 1

Posted: Jul 30, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended Friday an Rs1.71 per litre increase in the price of petrol.

The regulator proposed a hike of Rs2.27 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel, according to a summary forwarded to the Petroleum Division.

Similarly, Rs0.24 and Rs0.35 hike was recommended in prices of light diesel and kerosene oils, respectively.

The final approval with regard to revision in prices, however, rests with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The new prices will take effect from August 1.

