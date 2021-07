The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board-SSWMB has set up collection points to dispose of the remains of sacrificial animals in all the districts of Karachi.

People can drop offal and remains of sacrificial animals at these collection points:

District South

Saddar Zone

Mama Parsi School

Kismat Cinema

Urdu Bazaar

Glass Tower, Clifton

Boat Basin

Garden Zoo at Nishtar Road

Schon Chowrangi, Clifton

Habib Bank Plaza

Mauripur at Lyari River zero point

Khadda Market near Memon Society

Kakri Ground in Moosa Lane

Chakiwara Road near NADRA Office

Mewashah Road near Kalakot Police Station

District West and Keamari

Orangi Zone

Orangi Graveyard

Aftab Gorund in Sector 11-E

Farhan Ground

Kaali Pahari

4K Chowrangi

Khuda ki Basti

TCF School

Grid Station in UC-39

L1 & 5D Road in UC-39

Sector 4B near Karimi Chowrangi

Baldia DMC Office

Qasba GTS

Hazara Chowk near Chaudhry School

Chaman Cinema

Keamari Zone:

Shershah Graveyard

Machar Colony

Thandi Sarak

DISTRICT KORANGI:

Korangi Zone

Tasveer Mahal Cinema Ground near 4-pole

Coast Guard Chowrangi

5000 Road

Qayyumabad Ground

Inami Ground

RR Memorial Ground

Bukhari Factory

Farooqi Ground

Shah Faisal Zone:

Sitara Palace

Wireless Gate

Wireless Gate, Millat-e-Noor near Zamzama

Bait-ul-Quran near Zamzama

Pilot Garden

Model Phatuk

Burf Khana

DISTRICT EAST: