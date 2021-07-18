Sunday, July 18, 2021  | 7 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Occupied Kashmir will soon become an independent territory: PM Khan

Ask voters to vote for honest, trustworthy leaders in election

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday that the youth Kashmir faced oppression by Indian forces and lost their eyes after they were target with pellet guns but they didn’t lose their hope. “In the coming days, we will see the occupied Kashmir becoming independent,” PM Khan said while addressing an election rally in AJK's Bhimber district. The Pakistan premier said that he feared people of Kashmir would lose hope after Indian PM Modi’s August 5 step but the youth continued to make sacrifices to achieve independence. In his speech, PM Khan severely criticized Nawaz Sharif and said the former PM left the country to escape justice. “The women in our cabinet started crying after seeing his face...they feared whether he would be able to climb the plane’s stairs or not,” said PM Khan, referring to Sharif’s departure from Pakistan. When felt London’s breeze, he became a different Nawaz Sharif who was very different from the one who left Pakistan for medical treatment, said PM Khan. “When you go to vote, you have to ask a question from the rest of the voters that whether the parties they're voting for have honest and trustworthy leaders or not,” he added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday that the youth Kashmir faced oppression by Indian forces and lost their eyes after they were target with pellet guns but they didn’t lose their hope.

“In the coming days, we will see the occupied Kashmir becoming independent,” PM Khan said while addressing an election rally in AJK’s Bhimber district.

The Pakistan premier said that he feared people of Kashmir would lose hope after Indian PM Modi’s August 5 step but the youth continued to make sacrifices to achieve independence.

In his speech, PM Khan severely criticized Nawaz Sharif and said the former PM left the country to escape justice.

“The women in our cabinet started crying after seeing his face…they feared whether he would be able to climb the plane’s stairs or not,” said PM Khan, referring to Sharif’s departure from Pakistan.

When felt London’s breeze, he became a different Nawaz Sharif who was very different from the one who left Pakistan for medical treatment, said PM Khan.

“When you go to vote, you have to ask a question from the rest of the voters that whether the parties they’re voting for have honest and trustworthy leaders or not,” he added.

 
Kashmir Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Imran Khan Bhimber, AJK Elections
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.