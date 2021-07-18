Occupied Kashmir will soon become an independent territory: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday that the youth Kashmir faced oppression by Indian forces and lost their eyes after they were target with pellet guns but they didn’t lose their hope.

“In the coming days, we will see the occupied Kashmir becoming independent,” PM Khan said while addressing an election rally in AJK’s Bhimber district.

The Pakistan premier said that he feared people of Kashmir would lose hope after Indian PM Modi’s August 5 step but the youth continued to make sacrifices to achieve independence.

In his speech, PM Khan severely criticized Nawaz Sharif and said the former PM left the country to escape justice.

“The women in our cabinet started crying after seeing his face…they feared whether he would be able to climb the plane’s stairs or not,” said PM Khan, referring to Sharif’s departure from Pakistan.

When felt London’s breeze, he became a different Nawaz Sharif who was very different from the one who left Pakistan for medical treatment, said PM Khan.

“When you go to vote, you have to ask a question from the rest of the voters that whether the parties they’re voting for have honest and trustworthy leaders or not,” he added.