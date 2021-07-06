Tuesday, July 6, 2021  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Nowshera factory sealed for selling ‘fake’ soft drinks

18,000 bottles, 50kg chemicals seized

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has sealed a factory for selling fake soft drinks in Nowshera's Amankot, a senior official said Tuesday.

The authority seized 18,000 bottles and 50 kilogrammes of harmful chemicals in a raid.

"Hazardous chemical and sub-standard ingredients are used in the preparation of these drinks," KPFSA DG Shahrukh Ali Khan said.

A case has been registered against the owner of the factory, he added.

The substandard drinks were supplied to multiple supermarkets and retail shops across the city.

"We will not let anyone put the lives of innocent people at risk," Khan promised.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
factory fake drinks nowshera
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
fake drinks, Nowshera factory, KP food authority,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Imran Khan: Can Pakistan conduct a drone strike in UK?
Imran Khan: Can Pakistan conduct a drone strike in UK?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.