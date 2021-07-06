Nowshera factory sealed for selling ‘fake’ soft drinks

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has sealed a factory for selling fake soft drinks in Nowshera's Amankot, a senior official said Tuesday.

The authority seized 18,000 bottles and 50 kilogrammes of harmful chemicals in a raid.

"Hazardous chemical and sub-standard ingredients are used in the preparation of these drinks," KPFSA DG Shahrukh Ali Khan said.

A case has been registered against the owner of the factory, he added.

The substandard drinks were supplied to multiple supermarkets and retail shops across the city.

"We will not let anyone put the lives of innocent people at risk," Khan promised.

