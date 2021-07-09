Sunday, July 11, 2021  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Tennis

Novak Djokovic storms into Wimbledon final

Defending champion defeated Shapovalov in the semi-final

Posted: Jul 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 days ago

Photo: Twitter/ Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic reached his 30th Grand Slam final after defeating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in Wimbledon semi-final.  

The world number one triumphed 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5 in a tense semi-final in which he crucially saved 10 of 11 break points.

In his seventh Wimbledon final, Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini after the world number nine became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic Shapovalov wimbledon Wimbledon semi-final
 
