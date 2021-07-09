Novak Djokovic storms into Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic reached his 30th Grand Slam final after defeating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in Wimbledon semi-final.

The world number one triumphed 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5 in a tense semi-final in which he crucially saved 10 of 11 break points.

In his seventh Wimbledon final, Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini after the world number nine became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.