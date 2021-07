Unidentified men opened fire and killed two tribal elders in a targeted attack in Sargardan Chow of Miranshah, North Waziristan on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Malik Sahab Rehman and Malik Khairullah. The attackers fled in a car.

The bodies were taken to the Miranshah Hospital where a post-mortem was conducted.

DPO Miranshah Shafiullah Gandapur said that the police is investing.