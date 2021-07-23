Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father

Shaukat Mukadam, the father of Noor Mukadam, said Friday that his daughter’s murderer was not mentally ill but remained the director of a big company.

My daughter was an innocent woman and I want justice for her, he told Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill.

Gill told the family that PM Khan has ordered the authorities to speed up the investigation.

“This family should be given the justice at any cost,” Gill told reporters outside Mukadam’s residence. The PM’s aide said that every woman in Pakistan is demanding justice because they all are scared after the murder.

“I will request the court not treat it as an ordinary case,” Gill said.

Noor Mukadam was beheaded after being murdered in Islamabad on July 20, the post mortem report has confirmed.

The report obtained by the police on Friday revealed that the victim had assault marks on her body and was stabbed several times as well before getting slaughtered.

The crime took place at a house in F-7/4 of Islamabad. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the murder site.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Jaffer at the Kohsar Police Station.

Earlier, the Islamabad IG has requested the interior ministry to add Jaffer to the Exit Control List. The decision was made during a meeting of the investigation team.

The team, which includes Operations DIG, Operations SSP, Investigation SSP, Kohsar ASP, and Kohsar SHO among others, has even decided to approach institutions to seek Jaffer’s criminal record in the US and UK.

The Islamabad IG has also advised the team to meet the management of Therapy Works after people on social media claimed that Jaffer was working as a therapist there. The organisation has, however, negated the claims.

“Zahir Jaffer was enrolled as a student in UK Level 3 from September 2015 to September 2016,” the organisation said in a statement. “After this, he joined UK Level 4 from October 2016 to June 2018. He did not complete his coursework and International Essays, and accordingly was never ever given permission to see clients,” it said. “This is borne out by our list of authorised therapists in which his name has never been included.”

It said that “unverified and unsubstantiated false allegations against Therapy Works are doing the rounds on social media instigated by a few individuals which now be met by the full force of the law”.

The IG said that the case will be investigated from all angles.