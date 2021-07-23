Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Noor Mukadam was beheaded after murder: post mortem report

The victim was stabbed several times

Posted: Jul 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam was beheaded after being murdered in Islamabad, the post mortem report has confirmed.

The report obtained by the police on Friday revealed that the victim had assault marks on her body and was stabbed several times as well before getting slaughtered.

The crime took place at a house in F-7/4 of Islamabad on July 20. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the murder site.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Jaffer at the Kohsar Police Station.

Earlier, the Islamabad IG has requested the interior ministry to add Jaffer to the Exit Control List. The decision was made during a meeting of the investigation team.

The team, which includes Operations DIG, Operations SSP, Investigation SSP, Kohsar ASP, and Kohsar SHO among others, has even decided to approach institutions to seek Jaffer’s criminal record in the US and UK.

The Islamabad IG has also advised the team to meet the management of Therapy Works after people on social media claimed that Jaffer was working as a therapist there. The organisation has, however, negated the claims.

“Zahir Jaffer was enrolled as a student in UK Level 3 from September 2015 to September 2016,” the organisation said in a statement. “After this, he joined UK Level 4 from October 2016 to June 2018. He did not complete his coursework and International Essays, and accordingly was never ever given permission to see clients,” it said. “This is borne out by our list of authorised therapists in which his name has never been included.”

It said that “unverified and unsubstantiated false allegations against Therapy Works are doing the rounds on social media instigated by a few individuals which now be met by the full force of the law”.

The IG said that the case will be investigated from all angles.

