Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer’s parents remanded into police custody

An Islamabad court has remanded the parents and household staff of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, into police custody for two days.

Duty Magistrate Shahzad Khan heard the case on Sunday. The court has instructed the police to present them in court on July 27.

Early Sunday morning, the Islamabad police arrested Jaffer’s parents and two servants on charges of hiding evidence. The deputy commissioner has also decided to seal Therapy Works, the organisation where the suspect worked.

Read: Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this

On Saturday, an Islamabad court extended Jaffer’s physical remand for two days and asked the police to present him in court on July 26. The police said that they have yet to recover his mobile phone.

The suspect, Zahir Jaffer, worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company as a chief brand strategist. He was arrested from the same house in which Noor Mukadam was murdered.

Related: Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father

Zahir Jaffer was ‘in his senses’ during arrest

Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the murder site.

“He was sound, in his senses when he was arrested,” Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman said, adding that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs. “He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses.” He had attacked someone else too but when the police reached the house he had been tied up.

The officer said that the suspect was a friend of the deceased. The police have seized a pistol from the suspect’s possession. The details have, however, revealed that no firearm was used but he had it and it has been recovered. A bullet had gotten stuck in it.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Zahir at the Kohsar Police Station.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram