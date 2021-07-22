Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Islamabad Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman addressed a press conference on Tuesday and briefed the media on the progress made in the murder case of Noor Mukadam.

The 27-year-old was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the murder site.

"He was sound, in his senses when he was arrested," the SSP said, adding that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs. "He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses." He had attacked someone else too but when the police reached the house he had been tied up.

The officer said that the suspect was a friend of the deceased. Her family members had last seen her two days before her murder. The murder weapon has been seized too.

The police have seized a pistol from the suspect's possession. The details have, however, revealed that no firearm was used but he had it and it has been recovered. A bullet had gotten stuck in it.

An area resident had called the police and told them about the murder, the SSP shared. There were no witnesses because of which we are investigating the servants working at the house.

"We are standing with the grieving family and will help them get justice," the SSP added.

Suspect's father records statement

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Zahir at the Kohsar Police Station.

His father has recorded his statement too. He told them that he was visiting Karachi for a business meeting when the murder occurred.

The police have also recorded the statements of two security guards working at the house.

The suspect's DNA samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory for forensic examination.

Another person was injured in the attack too. He is under critical care.

Noor Mukkadam laid to rest in Islamabad

Noor Mukadam's funeral prayers were offered at Jamia Mosque Naval Anchorage on July 22, and she has been laid to rest at the Naval Anchorage graveyard.

Final resting place of our beloved daughter Noor Mukkadam.

May Allah Bless Her Soul And Grant Her Eternal Peace. Ameen pic.twitter.com/bsWlX4eosF — Azhar M Khan (@AzharMKhan3) July 22, 2021

"Please pray for her. She was an angel and loved the poor and downtrodden and even the animals," her family said in a message.

Islamabad Police Inspector General Qazi Jamilur Rehman has formed a four-member joint investigation team to probe the case.

The victim’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

