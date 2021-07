Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, appeared in an Islamabad court on Saturday after the completion of his three-day physical remand.

Duty Magistrate Shoaib Bilal Ranjha heard the case.

Related: Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this

The police asked the court to extend his physical remand, adding that they have yet to recover his mobile phone. They said that they have already recovered the murder weapon, a knife, from the suspect along with a pistol.

The court approved his physical remand for two days and asked the police to present him in court on July 26.

The suspect, Zahir Jaffer, worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company as a chief brand strategist. He was arrested from the same house in which Noor Mukadam was murdered.

Related: Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father

Zahir Jaffer was ‘in his senses’ during arrest

Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the murder site.

“He was sound, in his senses when he was arrested,” Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman said, adding that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs. “He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses.” He had attacked someone else too but when the police reached the house he had been tied up.

The officer said that the suspect was a friend of the deceased. The police have seized a pistol from the suspect’s possession. The details have, however, revealed that no firearm was used but he had it and it has been recovered. A bullet had gotten stuck in it.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Zahir at the Kohsar Police Station.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram