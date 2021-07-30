Zahir Jaffer’s parents request bail, Noor’s father to get lawyer

Next hearing August 4

Noor’s father told to enlist lawyer

Police will not release CCTV footage

The parents of the man accused of murdering Noor Mukadam, Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, have requested bail.



They applied for bail during a hearing at a district and Sessions court in Islamabad.

During the hearing, the judge asked Noor’s father and complainant Shaukat Ali Mukadam where his lawyer was, to which, he replied that he needed time till Monday to get a lawyer.

The judge told Shaukat Ali Mukadam to present his lawyer and submit a power of attorney so that their statements could be recorded.

The judge asked about the investigating officer in the case. The public prosecutor said the investigating officer was in Lahore for forensic analysis of the CCTV footage.

The next hearing was scheduled for August 4.

The Islamabad police have decided not to release the CCTV footage from Zahir Jaffer’s house which reportedly shows Noor Mukadam trying to escape from the house she was held captive in before her murder.

Islamabad Operations DIG Afzaal Ahmed Kauser said Thursday at a press conference that the case is being investigated and the courts are hearing it too. “We can’t formally share any material because of privacy issues.”

Noor Mukadam murder case

Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested Zahir Jaffer, from the crime scene. The crime has since gained national attention as the latest example of horrifying violence against women in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, an Islamabad court approved Zahir’s physical remand for three more days.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Zahir at the Kohsar Police Station.

Zahir was sound, in his senses when he was arrested, Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman said, adding that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs. “He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses.” He had attacked someone else too but when the police reached the house he had been tied up.

The suspect worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company as a chief brand strategist, and as a therapist. The police have also sealed the office of Therapy Works office in the case.

