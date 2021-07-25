Sunday, July 25, 2021  | 14 Zilhaj, 1442
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed

She was murdered on July 20

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The Islamabad police have arrested the parents of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, on charges of hiding evidence. Orders to seal Therapy Works, the organisation where Jaffer worked as a therapist, have been issued as well, according to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat. Sealing orders of Therapyworks issued. Parents of Murderer Zahir Jaffar also arrested— Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) July 24, 2021 Two people employed at Therapy Works have been arrested too. Read: Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this On Saturday, an Islamabad court extended Jaffer's physical remand remanded for two days and asked the police to present him in court on July 26. The police said that they have yet to recover his mobile phone, adding that they have already seized the murder weapon, a knife, from the suspect along with a pistol. The suspect, Zahir Jaffer, worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company as a chief brand strategist. He was arrested from the same house in which Noor Mukadam was murdered. Zahir Jaffer to be placed on ECL The Islamabad IG has requested the interior ministry to add the name of Zahir Jaffer on the Exit Control List. The decision was made during a meeting of the investigation team on Friday. The team, which includes Operations DIG, Operations SSP, Investigation SSP, Kohsar ASP, and Kohsar SHO among others, has even decided to approach institutions to seek Jaffer’s criminal record in the US and UK. The IG said that the case will be investigated from all angles. Related: Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father Zahir Jaffer was ‘in his senses’ during arrest Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the murder site. “He was sound, in his senses when he was arrested,” Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman said, adding that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs. “He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses.” He had attacked someone else too but when the police reached the house he had been tied up. The officer said that the suspect was a friend of the deceased. The police have seized a pistol from the suspect’s possession. The details have, however, revealed that no firearm was used but he had it and it has been recovered. A bullet had gotten stuck in it. A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Zahir at the Kohsar Police Station. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
