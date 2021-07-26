Zahir Jaffer’s name added to blacklist, police to continue investigation

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan has decided to add the name of Zahir Jaffer, who is accused of murdering and beheading 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, to its travel blacklist. This means that we won't be able to fly out of the country.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the news on Monday. He shared that the decision to add the name of the murder suspect on the Exit Control List will be taken by the federal cabinet.

The Kohsar police presented Jaffer before the court of a duty magistrate, and his physical remand has been extended for two more days.

On Sunday, the police had arrested Jaffer's parents, father Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee, and their two domestic helpers Jameel and Iftikhar. They were remanded into police custody for two days.

It is being said that three cases of violence have been reported against Zahir in the UK. The police have contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attain the US and UK criminal records of the suspect.

The investigation officer told the court that Noor tried to jump from the house's balcony but the suspect pulled her back inside from her hair. The people working at Zahir's house witnessed it and yet they failed to tell the authorities. If they would've called the police, then Noor could've been saved and rescued. The police have seized the mobile phones of the suspects.

The suspect, Zahir Jaffer, worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company as a chief brand strategist, and as a therapist. He was arrested from the same house in which Noor Mukadam was murdered.

Therapy Works sealed

Orders to seal Therapy Works, the organisation where Jaffer worked as a therapist, have been issued as well, according to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat.

Two people employed at Therapy Works have been arrested too.

Therapy Works, a counseling and training service, has said that it never authorised clinical practice for Zahir. The claim was disputed by people on social media.

Zahir Jaffer was ‘in his senses’ during arrest

Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the murder site.

“He was sound, in his senses when he was arrested,” Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman said, adding that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs. “He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses.” He had attacked someone else too but when the police reached the house he had been tied up.

The officer said that the suspect was a friend of the deceased. The police have seized a pistol from the suspect’s possession. The details have, however, revealed that no firearm was used but he had it and it has been recovered. A bullet had gotten stuck in it.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Zahir at the Kohsar Police Station.

