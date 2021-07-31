Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended

Suspect's polygraph test conducted

Next hearing on August 2, Monday

An Islamabad court has extended the physical remand of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, for two more days.

Jaffer was presented before the court amid high security on Saturday. Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhter heard the case.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Sajid Cheema told the court that the police needed time to go through each and every detail of the 40-hour CCTV footage obtained.

Noor's father, Shaukat Ali Mukkadam, was present in court along with his lawyer Shah Khawar.

Jaffer's lawyer, on the other hand, opposed the decision pointing out that the suspect's polygraph and other forensic tests were already conducted. It was decided in the previous hearing that there won't be another extension in his physical remand, he said.

This is the fourth time Jaffer has been remanded into police custody.

The next hearing has been scheduled for August 2, Monday. District and sessions courts in Islamabad are going on summer vacation from August 1. It has, however, been decided that the Jaffer and his parents' case hearings will be held as per schedule.

Jaffer's parents, Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, will appear in court for the hearing of their bail plea on August 4.

Earlier, the Islamabad police decided not to release the CCTV footage from Zahir Jaffer’s house which reportedly shows Noor Mukadam trying to escape from the house she was held captive.

Islamabad Operations DIG Afzaal Ahmed Kauser said Thursday at a press conference that the case is being investigated and the courts are hearing it too. “We can’t formally share any material because of privacy issues.”

Noor Mukadam murder case

Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested Zahir Jaffer, from the crime scene. The crime has since gained national attention as the latest example of horrifying violence against women in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, an Islamabad court approved Zahir’s physical remand for three more days.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Zahir at the Kohsar Police Station.

Zahir was sound, in his senses when he was arrested, Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman said, adding that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs. “He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses.” He had attacked someone else too but when the police reached the house he had been tied up.

The suspect worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company as a chief brand strategist, and as a therapist. The police have also sealed the office of Therapy Works office in the case.

The story has been reported by Qadir Tanoli, an Islamabad-based journalist.