Noor Mukadam murder: Suspect’s name on ECL, Therapy Works meeting

The Islamabad IG has requested the interior ministry to add the name of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering 27-year-old Noor Mukadam in Islamabad, on the Exit Control List.

The decision was made during a meeting of the investigation team on Friday.

The team, which includes Operations DIG, Operations SSP, Investigation SSP, Kohsar ASP, and Kohsar SHO among others, has even decided to approach institutions to seek Jaffer’s criminal record in the US and UK.

The Islamabad IG has also advised the team to meet the management of Therapy Works after people on social media claimed that Jaffer was working as a therapist there. The organisation has, however, negated the claims.

“Zahir Jaffer was enroled as a student in UK Level 3 from September 2015 to September 2016,” the organisation said in a statement. “After this, he joined UK Level 4 from October 2016 to June 2018. He did not complete his coursework and International Essays, and accordingly was never ever given permission to see clients,” it said. “This is borne out by our list of authorised therapists in which his name has never been included.”

It said that “unverified and unsubstantiated false allegations against Therapy Works are doing the rounds on social media instigated by a few individuals which now be met by the full force of the law”.

The IG said that the case will be investigated from all angles.

Zahir Jaffer was ‘in his senses’ during arrest

Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the murder site.

“He was sound, in his senses when he was arrested,” Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman said, adding that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs. “He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses.” He had attacked someone else too but when the police reached the house he had been tied up.

The officer said that the suspect was a friend of the deceased. The police have seized a pistol from the suspect’s possession. The details have, however, revealed that no firearm was used but he had it and it has been recovered. A bullet had gotten stuck in it.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Zahir at the Kohsar Police Station.

