No vaccination, no entry: Lahore announces new Covid-19 SOPs

In a bid to prevent the spread of the fourth wave of coronavirus, the Punjab government has announced new SOPs for Lahore.

An SOP compliance week will be observed in the city from July 9 to 18 in high-risk areas, a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

All gyms, restaurants, hotels, cinemas to establish desks for vaccination certificate checks or send CNICs to 1166

All employees to get inoculated

Hotel bookings only allowed for vaccinated people

No dine-in after 12am

Only vaccinated people to be allowed inside restaurants

200 people to be accommodated inside wedding halls

The government has decided to establish a Provincial Control Room to monitor the implementation of precautionary measures at restaurants, wedding halls, hotels, and cinemas.

Earlier, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar revealed that Pakistan may be heading towards the fourth wave of the deadly virus. Poor SOP compliance and rapid spread of Delta and Alpha variants have increased the infections across the country, he pointed out.

Pakistan reported 35 deaths and 1,828 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the country has increased 3.79%.

