No vaccination, no entry: Lahore announces new Covid-19 SOPs

SOP compliance week to be observed from July 9-18
In a bid to prevent the spread of the fourth wave of coronavirus, the Punjab government has announced new SOPs for Lahore.
An SOP compliance week will be observed in the city from July 9 to 18 in high-risk areas, a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.
The government has decided to establish a Provincial Control Room to monitor the implementation of precautionary measures at restaurants, wedding halls, hotels, and cinemas.
Earlier, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar revealed that Pakistan may be heading towards the fourth wave of the deadly virus. Poor SOP compliance and rapid spread of Delta and Alpha variants have increased the infections across the country, he pointed out.
Pakistan reported 35 deaths and 1,828 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the country has increased 3.79%.