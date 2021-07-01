No excuse about facing tough conditions in England: Sohaib Maqsood

Veteran middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood believes there is no excuse for players not to perform in the upcoming series against England.

The Men-in-Green will face Eoin Morgan-led unit in three ODIs and T20Is, starting from July 8.

While talking to the media in a virtual press conference, Maqsood stated the majority of the players have been playing consistent cricket in the European country.

“There is no excuse not to perform in England for any player including myself,” he said. “Majority of our players have been playing regular cricket in England from the last five years which is why we cannot give an excuse about difficult conditions. Even I have had the experience of playing league cricket in England and I know how the conditions work here.

“If the batsmen managed to spend some time in the middle, they will be able to score a lot of runs. We know that England are one of the best white-ball teams in the world but our record against them in the recent past has been very impressive. So we will try to give our best and give them a tough time.”