No domestic air travel for unvaccinated Pakistanis: NCOC

If you have plans of travelling up North, make sure you are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The National Command and Operation Centre has made coronavirus vaccination certificates mandatory for domestic air travel from August 1.

Get yourself vaccinated by July 31 and carry your immunisation certificates at all times to avoid any trouble, the forum tweeted Saturday.

Earlier in the day, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that Pakistan saw the least number of coronavirus-related deaths per million population in the South Asian region.

In a tweet, the minister said 102 people per million lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Pakistan while the following countries in the region saw much higher death tolls:

Iran: 1,037

Nepal: 326

India: 301

Sri Lanka: 186

Afghanistan: 160

Bangladesh: 113

The risk is not over yet, he pointed out, stressing that it is extremely important people follow SOPs and vaccinate.

Pakistan has reported a surge in Covid-19 cases since the end of June. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,425 new cases were recorded, in what is being called the fourth wave of the pandemic in Pakistan.

