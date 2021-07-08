Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
No chance of a countrywide lockdown: Pakistan minister

Launches the National Youth Council

Posted: Jul 8, 2021
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
There is no chance of a countrywide lockdown in Pakistan, Planning Minister Asad Umar said Thursday. "We warned a week back that if timely precautionary measures are not taken, the fourth wave of coronavirus can hit the country," he said at the launching ceremony of the National Youth Council. Umar ruled out any possibility of a national lockdown. "The government may, however, consider imposing smart lockdowns in areas where cases are increasing." The NCOC has written a letter to the election commission in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. "We have seen multiple Covid-19 SOP violations in the valley." The commission has been instructed to take notice of the violations, the minister pointed out, saying that the government has suggested delaying the polls for two months. Kamyab Jawaan Programme Umar promised that people will only be enrolled in the Kamyaab Jawaan Programme on merit. "The National Youth Council has been established on the orders of the prime minister," he said. It will enable students across the province to remain in contact with the government, he said, adding that it is important for the youth to participate in policy formation. "The young generation should be confident of themselves and open their minds by gaining as much knowledge as possible," he added.
There is no chance of a countrywide lockdown in Pakistan, Planning Minister Asad Umar said Thursday.

“We warned a week back that if timely precautionary measures are not taken, the fourth wave of coronavirus can hit the country,” he said at the launching ceremony of the National Youth Council.

Umar ruled out any possibility of a national lockdown. “The government may, however, consider imposing smart lockdowns in areas where cases are increasing.”

The NCOC has written a letter to the election commission in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “We have seen multiple Covid-19 SOP violations in the valley.”

The commission has been instructed to take notice of the violations, the minister pointed out, saying that the government has suggested delaying the polls for two months.

Kamyab Jawaan Programme

Umar promised that people will only be enrolled in the Kamyaab Jawaan Programme on merit. “The National Youth Council has been established on the orders of the prime minister,” he said.

It will enable students across the province to remain in contact with the government, he said, adding that it is important for the youth to participate in policy formation.

“The young generation should be confident of themselves and open their minds by gaining as much knowledge as possible,” he added.

