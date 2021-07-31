Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

New weapon used in attack on Chinese engineers in Karachi

They were attacked on July 18

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Two Chinese engineers left their house at 7am on July 28 in a white Toyota Corolla. At 8am, near the Gulbai Bridge, two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at their car. Photo: Online

Investigation into the gun attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi has revealed that the suspects used a new weapon to carry out the attack.

Keamari District Senior Superintendent of Police Fida Hussain Janwari told SAMAA Digital that the driver of the Chinese engineers failed to identify the place of the attack, but he located the spot later with the help of the police.

“After a thorough search of the crime scene, the police have found three bullet casings of a 9mm pistol,” the SSP added.

The SSP said that the casings were sent to the Forensic Division to assess if the weapon used for the attack has been used for another crime or not. The Forensic Division’s report suggested that the attackers used a new weapon, he added.

Related: Karachi attack: Chinese victims blamed for not following security protocol

A Chinese engineer, identified as Yuan Changfeng sustained bullet wounds while another Chinese national and their driver remained unhurt when a pillion rider opened fire on their car near Gulbai Flyover on July 28.

The two Chinese engineers had arrived in Karachi on July 7 for the maintenance of machinery of a textile manufacturing unit situated in SITE.

Later, a banned Baloch separatist organisation, Baloch Liberation Front, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.   

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, while briefing journalists on the attack, said China is paying close attention to the case.

Sharing more information about the case, the SSP said that the police obtained the CCTV footage of the attack from the cameras installed on Mauripur Road and spotted two motorcyclists. They were seen chasing the car heading towards SITE.

The police are trying to identify the suspects through CCTV footage.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.