New weapon used in attack on Chinese engineers in Karachi

Investigation into the gun attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi has revealed that the suspects used a new weapon to carry out the attack.

Keamari District Senior Superintendent of Police Fida Hussain Janwari told SAMAA Digital that the driver of the Chinese engineers failed to identify the place of the attack, but he located the spot later with the help of the police.

“After a thorough search of the crime scene, the police have found three bullet casings of a 9mm pistol,” the SSP added.

The SSP said that the casings were sent to the Forensic Division to assess if the weapon used for the attack has been used for another crime or not. The Forensic Division’s report suggested that the attackers used a new weapon, he added.

A Chinese engineer, identified as Yuan Changfeng sustained bullet wounds while another Chinese national and their driver remained unhurt when a pillion rider opened fire on their car near Gulbai Flyover on July 28.

The two Chinese engineers had arrived in Karachi on July 7 for the maintenance of machinery of a textile manufacturing unit situated in SITE.

Later, a banned Baloch separatist organisation, Baloch Liberation Front, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, while briefing journalists on the attack, said China is paying close attention to the case.

Sharing more information about the case, the SSP said that the police obtained the CCTV footage of the attack from the cameras installed on Mauripur Road and spotted two motorcyclists. They were seen chasing the car heading towards SITE.

The police are trying to identify the suspects through CCTV footage.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.