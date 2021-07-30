Friday, July 30, 2021  | 19 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Nawabshah intermediate Physics paper leaked minutes after start

Delivery of question papers delayed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

Photo: File

Just four minutes after students sat their intermediate exam in Nawabshah, their physics paper was leaked on social media.

On July 26, exams for 11th and 12th graders began across Sindh.

The Physics paper began at 9:30 am on Friday. At 9:34 am, images of a solved exam paper were doing the rounds on social media.

The earlier 12th grade paper was also leaked.

Multiple examination centers across the city complained of a delay in the delivery of question papers.

The board has taken a notice of the delay.

Students will only be sitting exams for elective subjects this year. The Sindh government had announced the following changes last month:

  • Examinations of the HSC will be taken in only elective subjects.
  • They will comprise a 60% condensed syllabus.
  • Exams of class 11 will start after the papers of 12th graders have ended.
  • The format of the exams will comprise 50% MCQs, 30% ‏short questions, and 20% ‏long questions.
  • Papers will be two hours long.
  • No practicals will be conducted.

