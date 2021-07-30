Nawabshah intermediate Physics paper leaked minutes after start

Delivery of question papers delayed
Just four minutes after students sat their intermediate exam in Nawabshah, their physics paper was leaked on social media.
On July 26, exams for 11th and 12th graders began across Sindh.
The Physics paper began at 9:30 am on Friday. At 9:34 am, images of a solved exam paper were doing the rounds on social media.
The earlier 12th grade paper was also leaked.
Multiple examination centers across the city complained of a delay in the delivery of question papers.
The board has taken a notice of the delay.
Students will only be sitting exams for elective subjects this year. The Sindh government had announced the following changes last month: