Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing

The deputy superintendent of Balakot police was injured in firing during an anti-encroachment operation in the Naran Valley Thursday afternoon.

Officials of the Kaghan Development Authority reached multiple tourist spots in Naran and began removing encroachments from the bed of River Kunhar.

During the operation, hotel owners attacked the government authorities and hurled stones at them. They damaged the authority's vehicles as well. "In the middle of the chaos, one of the protesters opened fire and injured the Balakot DSP," an officer said.

The anti-encroachment operation was initiated after PM Imran Khan announced multiple development projects for Naran and Kaghan.

These projects include tree plantation on the banks of Kunhar River, distribution of motorbikes among Community River Rangers, raising trout fish in Kunhar River, provision of 5.5 million eco-friendly biodegradable bags, and emergency response service for tourists, and delivery of machinery and equipment for waste collection.

