Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?

A Karachi man died of Naegleria fowleri in Karachi on June 28. It is being reported that he was infected while performing ablution at his house on Abul Hassan Isphani Road.

Faizan Rasool Ghauri died at a private healthcare centre situated in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. His was the third death caused by Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by Naegleria fowleri in 45 days, putting pressure on the Sindh health department to investigate the case.

Teams of the Sindh health department and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board reached Ghauri’s resident to investigate that how Naegleria fowleri entered his body. They were shocked when they found out that the victim and his family used groundwater at home.

Hasban Khan, the brother-in-law of the victim, told SAMAA Digital that teams of the health department and KWSB arrived at Ghauri’s house a day before. “They asked questions about the source of water used at home,” Khan said, adding that “the family responded that they did not get water from the KWSB supply lines and had been using groundwater.”

He said that the teams then inquired about Ghauri’s everyday routine and they were told that he was quite a religious man and he offered prayer five times a day. “The officials were told that Ghauri performed ablution at home, and offered prayers either at home or at his shop,” Khan said. Ghauri would, however, go to the mosque for Friday prayers and had a habit of performing ablution at home.

KWSB Chief Chemist Yahya Wasim Qureshi said that a team went to the residence of the victim, but the family told that they are not getting water from KWSB. The team collected a sample of the groundwater used by the victim and results showed that water carried 2,900 Total Dissolved Solid (TDS), Qureshi added.

There is no possibility that the brain-eating amoeba would survive in water carrying nearly 3000TDS.

Earlier, the Regional Disease Surveillance and Response Unit of the Sindh Directorate General Health Services issued a report on the death and it ruled that the deceased was infected by the water at his house.

