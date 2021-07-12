Naegleria claims two more lives in Karachi, toll reaches six

A teenager and an eight-year-old child died in Karachi after contracting primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, a Sindh health department official told SAMAA Digital on Monday.

The brain-eating amoeba has claimed six lives in the city so far.

The two victims have been identified as 19-year-old Rana Sharjeel and Zohaib Fahad, according to Sindh Naegleria Monitoring and Inspection Team Member Shakeel Ahmed.

The provincial health department official said that their cerebrospinal fluid or CSF test confirmed that they had been affected by the Naegleria fowleri.

Sharing details of the teenager, Ahmed said Rana Sharjeel was a resident of the Dalmai Society. The victim had visited a farmhouse in Malir where he swam in the pool.

Shortly after the trip, Sharjeel developed a fever and severe headache, and his family members rushed him to the hospital.

The second victim was a resident of Shadman, North Nazimabad. He was also taken to the hospital after he complained of severe headache and fever.

His father said that the child used to pray five times a day and used to perform ablution at home. “He never missed any prayer,” he added.

Ahmed shared water samples have been collected from the houses of both victims and they have been sent to the laboratory.

