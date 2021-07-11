Sunday, July 11, 2021  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Naegleria claims fourth life in Karachi this year

Victim, a doctor, was admitted to hospital last month

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria Fowleri, has claimed a fourth life in Karachi this year, Sindh health officials told SAMAA Digital Sunday. Dr Majid, a neurologist in Karachi who was put on a ventilator last week, has died at Pakistan Navy-run PNS Shifa hospital. “Dr Majid was brought to the Pakistan Navy-run hospital PNS Shifa after he contracted the brain-eating virus on July 1,” Shakeel Ahmed, a member of Naeglaria monitoring and inspection team, told SAMAA Digital. "On June 29, Dr Majid developed headache and fever,” Ahmed said. On June 30, he was shifted to the ICU at the PNS Shifa hospital after his health deteriorated. Dr Majid fell unconscious and he was put on ventilator on July 01, he said. He was living in an apartment near Sunset Boulevard DHA Phase-ll. Ahmed maintained that the doctor used to get water from a tanker and samples collected from underground water tank revealed the water the victim and his family was using was not chlorinated. Hydrant operators have been instructed to chlorinate water before providing it to people. An advisory has also been issued to Cantonment Board Clifton and Defence Housing Authority to make sure that the residents of Defence and Clifton chlorinate their underground water tanks. Naegleria deaths in Karachi Naegleria fowleri can cause a rare and devastating infection of the brain It is commonly found in warm freshwater (lakes, rivers) and soil Naegleria fowleri usually infects when contaminated water enters through the nose Naegleria infections may rarely occur from inadequately chlorinated swimming pool water or heated and contaminated tap water) You cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria (Source: CDC)
FaceBook WhatsApp

Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria Fowleri, has claimed a fourth life in Karachi this year, Sindh health officials told SAMAA Digital Sunday.

Dr Majid, a neurologist in Karachi who was put on a ventilator last week, has died at Pakistan Navy-run PNS Shifa hospital.

“Dr Majid was brought to the Pakistan Navy-run hospital PNS Shifa after he contracted the brain-eating virus on July 1,” Shakeel Ahmed, a member of Naeglaria monitoring and inspection team, told SAMAA Digital.

“On June 29, Dr Majid developed headache and fever,” Ahmed said. On June 30, he was shifted to the ICU at the PNS Shifa hospital after his health deteriorated.

Dr Majid fell unconscious and he was put on ventilator on July 01, he said. He was living in an apartment near Sunset Boulevard DHA Phase-ll.

Ahmed maintained that the doctor used to get water from a tanker and samples collected from underground water tank revealed the water the victim and his family was using was not chlorinated.

Hydrant operators have been instructed to chlorinate water before providing it to people.

An advisory has also been issued to Cantonment Board Clifton and Defence Housing Authority to make sure that the residents of Defence and Clifton chlorinate their underground water tanks.

Naegleria deaths in Karachi

  • Naegleria fowleri can cause a rare and devastating infection of the brain
  • It is commonly found in warm freshwater (lakes, rivers) and soil
  • Naegleria fowleri usually infects when contaminated water enters through the nose
  • Naegleria infections may rarely occur from inadequately chlorinated swimming pool water or heated and contaminated tap water)
  • You cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria (Source: CDC)

 
Karachi naegleria
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Naegleria Fowleri Karachi, Naegleria Karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.