Naegleria claims fourth life in Karachi this year

Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria Fowleri, has claimed a fourth life in Karachi this year, Sindh health officials told SAMAA Digital Sunday.

Dr Majid, a neurologist in Karachi who was put on a ventilator last week, has died at Pakistan Navy-run PNS Shifa hospital.

“Dr Majid was brought to the Pakistan Navy-run hospital PNS Shifa after he contracted the brain-eating virus on July 1,” Shakeel Ahmed, a member of Naeglaria monitoring and inspection team, told SAMAA Digital.

“On June 29, Dr Majid developed headache and fever,” Ahmed said. On June 30, he was shifted to the ICU at the PNS Shifa hospital after his health deteriorated.

Dr Majid fell unconscious and he was put on ventilator on July 01, he said. He was living in an apartment near Sunset Boulevard DHA Phase-ll.

Ahmed maintained that the doctor used to get water from a tanker and samples collected from underground water tank revealed the water the victim and his family was using was not chlorinated.

Hydrant operators have been instructed to chlorinate water before providing it to people.

An advisory has also been issued to Cantonment Board Clifton and Defence Housing Authority to make sure that the residents of Defence and Clifton chlorinate their underground water tanks.

Naegleria deaths in Karachi