NAB to challenge Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif’s bail

Petition to be filed in the Supreme Court

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The National Accountability Bureau has decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to PML-N MNAs Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif.

The bureau has decided to file another petition seeking daily hearings of the corruption cases against the politicians.

On June 24, Asif was released after his post-arrest bail was approved by the Lahore High Court in the money laundering and assets cases against him. He was ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs10 million. He was arrested on December 29, 2020.

Iqbal was, however, granted bail on February 25. The Islamabad High Court released its verdict in the case on July 7.

It noted that the NAB additional prosecutor failed to present arguments in favour of Iqbal’s imprisonment.

“It appears from the record that the petitioner was voluntarily cooperating with the investigation officer. The case was at the stage of ‘inquiry’ and had not been converted to the next stage – investigation. The petitioner at the present stage of proceedings is considered innocent,” the verdict said.

“The material brought on record should, prima facie, show the existence of criminal intent or motive, element of conscious knowledge and participation with the object of obtaining illegal gain or benefit. In the absence of these crucial elements, arrest of an accused would amount to an abuse of the power to arrest vested under the Ordinance of 1999.”

ahsan IQBAL Khawaja Asif NAB
 
