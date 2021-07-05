NAB summons Sharjeel Memon on July 6

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned PPP leader Sharjeel Memon in a fake accounts case on July 6, Tuesday.

He has been asked to appear before the bureau’s Rawalpindi office along with the relevant record.

Memon has been accused of misusing his authority when serving as the local government minister and purchasing a plot in Karachi cantonment with illegal money.

The PPP leader has approached the Islamabad High Court before his appearance and applied for pre-arrest bail. The plea was approved and the court granted him bail for a week.