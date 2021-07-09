Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

NAB summons PPP’s Qaim Ali Shah in NICVD corruption case

Leader to appear in NAB office on July 12

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah in a corruption case at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases. The leader has been told to appear in the NAB office on July 12. He has been accused of illegally appointing people and paying them Rs200 million in the name of salaries and other benefits. According to a notice issued by the bureau, in 2015 and 2016, the NICVD's board of governors met. The minutes of the meeting were, however, not signed by any official, including Shah who was the chairperson of the board back then. "If there were no signatures, how were Haider Awan and Azra Maqsood appointed as management consultant and chief operating officer," NAB asked in its notice. Haider Awan spent Rs100 million on salaries and benefits in five years, the bureau pointed out, demanding how this amount was allotted without the permission of the secretary of finance. Earlier in March, the Sindh High Court suspended Awan. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah in a corruption case at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

The leader has been told to appear in the NAB office on July 12.

He has been accused of illegally appointing people and paying them Rs200 million in the name of salaries and other benefits.

According to a notice issued by the bureau, in 2015 and 2016, the NICVD’s board of governors met. The minutes of the meeting were, however, not signed by any official, including Shah who was the chairperson of the board back then.

“If there were no signatures, how were Haider Awan and Azra Maqsood appointed as management consultant and chief operating officer,” NAB asked in its notice.

Haider Awan spent Rs100 million on salaries and benefits in five years, the bureau pointed out, demanding how this amount was allotted without the permission of the secretary of finance.

Earlier in March, the Sindh High Court suspended Awan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Corruption NICVD Qaim Ali Shah
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Qaim Ali Shah, NICVD corruption, NAB
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.