NAB summons PPP’s Qaim Ali Shah in NICVD corruption case

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah in a corruption case at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

The leader has been told to appear in the NAB office on July 12.

He has been accused of illegally appointing people and paying them Rs200 million in the name of salaries and other benefits.

According to a notice issued by the bureau, in 2015 and 2016, the NICVD’s board of governors met. The minutes of the meeting were, however, not signed by any official, including Shah who was the chairperson of the board back then.

“If there were no signatures, how were Haider Awan and Azra Maqsood appointed as management consultant and chief operating officer,” NAB asked in its notice.

Haider Awan spent Rs100 million on salaries and benefits in five years, the bureau pointed out, demanding how this amount was allotted without the permission of the secretary of finance.

Earlier in March, the Sindh High Court suspended Awan.

