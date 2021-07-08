Multan man arrested for harassing, assaulting woman: police

The Multan police have arrested a man for harassing and assaulting a woman in Qutubpur on Tuesday.

The police said that they took action after CCTV footage showed the man misbehaving with a woman. The footage showed a woman covered in a dupatta was walking in a street when the suspect stopped his motorcycle near her and said something. The woman rejected his advances after which he slapped her and drove off.

The suspect has been identified as Muhammad Shakeel, a resident of Islamnagar.

The police said that a case has been registered and strict action will be taken against the suspect.