Multan: 18 markets sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

The district administration sealed 18 markets and shops across Multan for violating coronavirus SOPs.

In an operation conducted on Wednesday, a fine of Rs30,000 was imposed on business centres and markets for allowing people inside without masks and not maintaining social distancing.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy against anyone not following the government’s order,” an official said.

The National Command and Operation Centre tightened restrictions across the country after the Covid-19 infection rate rose. In the last 24 hours, 47 people died from the deadly virus, while 2,545 new cases were reported.

The positivity rate in Pakistan has increased to 5.2%.

Earlier this week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the Delta variant was impacting the virus trajectory in Pakistan.

He appealed to the nation to wear masks in public spaces and avoid crowds and gatherings. “We think there are controls and restrictions needed on mobility as well,” the special assistant said, adding that big cities have been instructed to use smart lockdowns again.

