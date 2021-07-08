Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Mufti Taqi Usmani survives knife attack

His guards restrained the attacker

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani survived a knife attack at Karachi’s Darul Uloom Korangi early Thursday morning.

He was attacked after Fajr prayers. The suspect approached the scholar on the pretext of talking to him. Mufti Usmani’s guard restrained the attacker.

Related: Mufti Taqi Usmani survives attack, police guard and driver killed

In March 2019, a guard and driver were killed after attackers opened fire on Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani’s car at Karachi’s Nipa Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

In the same attack, Amir Shahab, the Khateeb of Baitul Mukkaram mosque, was injured. East DIG Aamer Farooqui said that contrary to earlier reports, the incidents were the same.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details come in.

MUFTI TAQI USMANI
 
