HOME > News

MQM-Pakistan holds rally in Karachi against PPP’s ‘bigotry’

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressed the participants

Posted: Jul 3, 2021
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

MQM-Pakistan held a rally in Karachi on Saturday.

It started from Expo Centre at Hassan Square and ended at Karachi Press Club, where the MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressed the participants.

He remarked that this rally, called the Karachi Rights (Huqooq) Rally,  is their “first notice” to the Sindh government, adding that they will also hold rallies in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Nawabshah.

The party said that they are protesting against the “bigotry” and “discriminatory attitude” of the PPP government towards the people of urban cities.

The MQM-P convener remarked that Muhajirs had migrated to Jinnah’s Pakistan and not Bhutto’s Pakistan. Jinnah’s Pakistan was prosperous but it was destroyed when Bhutto came into power, he said.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto divided Sindh into two parts by imposing a quota system in 1972,” Dr Siddiqui remarked. The MQM-P wants the formation of more provinces, adding the Constitution of Pakistan allows it.

Sindh should give details of the $60 billion it has received in the last 10 years from Karachi and NFC. “What did the Sindh government do for Karachi and Hyderabad, or even Larkana in this period?”

He remarked that they have put Karachi’s case before the concerned quarters of the country.

The rally had been earlier scheduled for June 15 but it was postponed.

Karachi mqm-pakistan rally
 
