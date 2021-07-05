Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

MQM-P minister wants governor’s rule in Sindh

Says PPP doesn't allow opposition to speak in Sindh Assembly

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Aminul Haque, an MQM-P minister in the federal government, said Monday that the PPP’s provincial government has failed in Sindh and that the governor’s rule could be used as an option.

“People of Sindh want change and I think the governor’s rules… there is a mention of it in the Constitution and I think it [the option] can be used,” Haque told SAMAA TV in an interview.

The federal minister severely criticised the PPP over its “corruption” and claimed the PPP leaders gather money at Chief Minister's House and it ends up in the accounts of labourers.

He added that the PPP had two faces: “When they are in Islamabad, they talk about justice, merit and democracy.”

In Sindh Assembly, he claimed, the PPP has a very different face and it doesn’t even allow the members of the opposition to speak or participate in the development projects.
 
Aminul Haque Sindh
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.