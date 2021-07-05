MQM-P minister wants governor’s rule in Sindh

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“People of Sindh want change and I think the governor’s rules… there is a mention of it in the Constitution and I think it [the option] can be used,” Haque told SAMAA TV in an interview.

The federal minister severely criticised the PPP over its “corruption” and claimed the PPP leaders gather money at Chief Minister's House and it ends up in the accounts of labourers.

He added that the PPP had two faces: “When they are in Islamabad, they talk about justice, merit and democracy.”

In Sindh Assembly, he claimed, the PPP has a very different face and it doesn’t even allow the members of the opposition to speak or participate in the development projects.