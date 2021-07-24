Saturday, July 24, 2021  | 13 Zilhaj, 1442
MQM MNA’s guard shoots Foodpanda rider for ‘ringing doorbell’

Suspect on the run

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A security guard of MQM MNA Khawaja Izharul Hassan shot a Foodpanda rider for ringing the doorbell of the politician’s house in Karachi’s Defense Saturday afternoon. According to Darakhshan SHO Irfan, Hassan’s family placed an order through the app. When Nadeem reached the location, he rang the doorbell of the house, which is located on Khayaban-e-Badar. “Suddenly, an armed man in a civil uniform appeared and demanded I hand over the parcel to him,” the victim told the police. When Nadeem refused and rang the bell again, the guard pointed his gun at the rider and started hurling abuses at him. “When the victim refused to hand him the order for the third time, the suspect opened fire at him and escaped,” SHO Irfan said. A police team immediately reached the crime site and cordoned off the area, Karachi South SSP Zubair Nazir told SAMAA Digital. Nadeem was rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he has been declared to be out of danger. He was shot in the knee, the doctors said. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the crime and have recorded the victim’s statement. Further investigation is under way. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
