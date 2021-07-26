Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s body found on K2

He was declared dead on February 18

Posted: Jul 26, 2021
The body of Pakistan mountaineer and national hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara has been found near K2's Bottleneck, Gilgit Baltistan Information Minister Fateh Ullah Khan confirmed Monday. A Pakistan Army helicopter will bring the body back, he said. Sadpara went missing on February 5 while attempting the winter summit of the world's second-highest mountain. "The dead body of late legendary climber national hero Muhammad Ali Sadpra found below 300m from Bottleneck," Alpine Adventure Club tweeted Monday. Two more bodies were also found at “Camp 4 below 300m from Bottleneck”. it added. On June 24, Sajid Sadpara, the mountaineer's son, vowed to complete his father's mission. "I know my father is not alive anymore but I want to go to K2 and find out what happened to him," he said in a press conference. Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were last seen at the Bottleneck of the mountain. The Pakistan Army launched a search operation but their efforts were thwarted by harsh weather conditions. On February 18, his family declared the mountaineer dead. "K2 has embraced my father forever," Sajid said. Who was Muhammad Ali Sadpara? Only three of the 11 siblings born in a village outside Skardu survived their childhood. The youngest of them is Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who built his career as a flip-flop-wearing high-altitude porter. His first playground was the Baltoro Glacier. With some luck and sheer determination, Ali joined expeditions on the great mountains. There are 14 mountains in the world higher than 8,000 metres. Sadpara has scaled eight of them. They are the Gasherbrum II, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Broad Peak and K2 in Pakistan, and Lhotse, Manslu and Makalu in Nepal. Related: Bad weather halts search for missing climbers on Pakistan’s K2 He was a member of expeditions that completed the first winter and autumn ascents of Nanga Parbat and the first winter ascent of the Pumori Peak in Nepal. Teammate Alex Txicon and Simone Moro give credit for the winter summit of Nanga Parbat to Sadpara’s brilliance. The trio succeeded in their second attempt in 2016 after having failed a year earlier. In 2018, Txicon and Sadpara teamed up to attempt a winter climb of Mount Everest without any supplemental oxygen. But they could not succeed.
