Mother of four beaten to death by husband in Hyderabad

Suspect arrested, FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

A woman was beaten to death by her husband in Hyderabad’s Irrigation Colony, the police said Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Umar, reached a hospital in his neighbourhood with his wife’s body earlier this week. The police arrested him there.

He confessed to beating and assaulting the victim for months. The couple have four children together. An FIR has been registered and a post-mortem examination was conducted.

The family of the woman has, on the other hand, claimed that the police changed the post-mortem report. they have expressed dissatisfaction with the police’s investigation.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

