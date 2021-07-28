Monsoon rains: PM cautions people, puts NDMA on high alert

Prime Minister Imran Khan has cautioned people to be careful during the heavy monsoon rains across the country has put the National Disaster Management Authority on high alert.

“With the heavy monsoon rains, I want to alert and caution our citizens to take special care,” he tweeted Wednesday.

With the heavy monsoon rains I want to alert and caution our citizens to take special care. I have also directed all the relevant reponse agencies including NDMA to be on high alert with ready & rapid emergency response actions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 28, 2021

“I have also directed all the relevant response agencies including NDMA to be on high alert with ready and rapid emergency response actions.”

On Wednesday, Sector E-11 in Islamabad right next to Saidpur flooded with hill torrents that swept away cars after a cloudburst. It was estimated that 123mm of rain had fallen. Two people were killed in the downpour.

The Pakistan Army has started a rescue and civil operation in Islamabad. Army boats have been deployed in the city and contingency plans are being made in case of a flood-like situation.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast record-breaking monsoon rain across the country in the upcoming days.

Warning of flash floods has been issued in multiple areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa such as Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, and Abbottabad.

Lahore, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, and DG Khan will receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours too, a PMD spokesman said.

