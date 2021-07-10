Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Monsoon rains lash Rawalpindi, Islamabad

66mm rainfall recorded

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Many streets and roads in Rawalpindi and Islamabad were left inundated after the twin cities received rainfall for two hours Saturday morning.

Many feeders tripped and residents remained powerless for a few hours. The cities received rainfall of 66mm, according to authorities.

Streets in Sadiqabad and Dhoke Kala Khan were inundated and the residents complained to the authorities.

Light rain had lashed the cities on Friday night too.

