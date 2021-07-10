Money laundering case: Lahore court extends Shehbaz Sharif, son’s bail

A Lahore court has extended interim bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

Shehbaz and his son are accused of opening fake accounts in the name of their employees while the former had been serving as the Punjab chief minister.

The accounts were allegedly used to transfer Rs25 billion to the Sharif family.

In the hearing on Saturday, Shehbaz accused the Federal Investigation Agency officials of harassing him and his son.

He said FIA officials talked inappropriately with him during the investigation. “When I tried to stop them, they mocked me.”

The court directed the investigators to avoid such behaviour and extended interim bail of the PML-N leaders till August 2.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.