Money laundering case: FIA issues show-cause notice to Hamza Shahbaz

The Federal Investigation Agency has issued a show-cause notice to PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case.

He appeared in the Lahore office of the agency on Saturday in the Al-Arabia and Ramzan sugar mills cases.

The investigation team has instructed the PML-N leader to submit details of how Rs25 billion were transferred in the accounts of the mill employees. In case of non-disclosure of assets, the government will seize Hamza’s property.

The show-cause notice was issued under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 to Hamza, PTI’s Jehangir Tarin, his son Ali Tarin, and other members of the sugar mafia as well.

Hamza and his father Shehbaz Sharif are accused of opening fake accounts in the name of mill employees while he was serving as Punjab’s chief minister. They are accused of using these accounts to transfer Rs25 billion to Sharif family accounts from 2008 to 2012.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.