‘Modi, the new Hitler?’: Moeed Yusuf’s interview with Indian journalist

India will have to stop terrorism in Pakistan, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf told Indian journalist Karan Thapar in an interview published in The Wire Saturday.

"There's evidence of India's involvement in terrorist activities in the region," he said. There are clear links of the country's role in the Johar Town blast in Lahore. Three people were killed and multiple were injured in the explosion.

Yusuf claimed that the BJP-led government is working on a fascist agenda. "Pakistan has always wished for peace, but the Hindutva ideology always becomes a hurdle."

The advisor reiterated that Pakistan won't indulge in talks with India until and unless it revokes its unilateral policies in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"We have made it clear to India that we will stand with Kashmiris till the end," the national security adviser said, asking why were the people of India themselves calling Narendra Modi the new Adolf Hitler.

Concluding the interview, Yusuf expressed regret on India's Covid-19 situation and invited Thapar to Pakistan.

