Ministry sends cabinet summary on special allowance for armed forces

The Ministry of Finance has sent the cabinet a summary for its approval proposing that a 15% “special allowance” be given to all the employees of the Pakistan Armed Force.

According to the document available with SAMAA TV, the total impact of the special allowance for the armed forces would be Rs38 billion per annum on the national exchequer.

The summary was sent to the federal cabinet after it was seen and authorised by the finance minister.

All the “ranks of the armed force”, it is proposed, be allowed a 15% special allowance of their running basic pay from July 1, 2021.

In the annual budget, the government had announced a 10% increase in the salaries of all the civil and military employees. The new “special allowance”, if approved, will increase their salaries by 25%.

The summary will be tabled in the next meeting of the federal cabinet.