Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Microsoft patches ‘PrintNightmare’ flaw in Windows

Hackers can take advantage from the print feature

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Microsoft on Wednesday urged users of Windows-powered computers to install a freshly released patch to thwart hackers trying to take advantage of a potentially serious flaw in the operating system.

The US software colossus said in a post that hackers could take advantage of the “PrintNightmare” flaw to gain control of computers through the print spooler feature used in workplaces for network printers.

“An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run arbitrary code with system privileges,” Microsoft said in an online message about a patch released late Tuesday. “An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.”

Microsoft called for computer users to immediately install patches, saying all versions of Windows are vulnerable but not all have security updates available yet.

The flaw at issue involves printer software and has been taken advantage of by hackers, according to posts by cybersecurity researchers.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
microsoft windows, microsoft, windows, windows 11, windows printing issues, windows printing error, windows printing problems, windows printing update, windows printing crash,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
Emirates extends Pakistan flight ban till July 15
Emirates extends Pakistan flight ban till July 15
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.