Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Korangi

Areas to be in lockdown for two weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

A micro smart lockdown has been imposed in five localities in Karachi’s Korangi for two weeks to control the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will be implemented from 5pm today (July 13) to July 26 in the following areas:

  • Korangi’s Bhittai Colony: E-53 Street, 11 Sectr, A
  • Korangi’s Zaman Town: Street No 4
  • Korangi’s Nasir Colony: B-102 Sector, 32-E, Nasir Jump
  • Model Colony’s Saudabad: 75/I, Liaquat Market
  • Model Colony: 4/3 H-Area

The district administration has said that no one will be allowed to enter or exit these areas without a mask.

The movement of the people has been restricted, and only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open. Only one person can leave the house for buying food and medicines, and they must carry their CNIC.

A ban has been imposed on all private gatherings.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
government updates Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.