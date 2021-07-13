Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Korangi

A micro smart lockdown has been imposed in five localities in Karachi’s Korangi for two weeks to control the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will be implemented from 5pm today (July 13) to July 26 in the following areas:

Korangi’s Bhittai Colony : E-53 Street, 11 Sectr, A

: E-53 Street, 11 Sectr, A Korangi’s Zaman Town : Street No 4

: Street No 4 Korangi’s Nasir Colony: B-102 Sector, 32-E, Nasir Jump

B-102 Sector, 32-E, Nasir Jump Model Colony’s Saudabad: 75/I, Liaquat Market

75/I, Liaquat Market Model Colony: 4/3 H-Area

The district administration has said that no one will be allowed to enter or exit these areas without a mask.

The movement of the people has been restricted, and only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open. Only one person can leave the house for buying food and medicines, and they must carry their CNIC.

A ban has been imposed on all private gatherings.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.