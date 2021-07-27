Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Keamari

The Sindh government has imposed a micro smart lockdown in multiple areas of Karachi’s Keamari to curb the rising coronavirus infections.

People have been instructed not to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary. It is mandatory to wear masks in public and maintain social distancing, a notification issued by the district administration stated.

Entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed from July 27 to August 9.

Baldia 1 – Saeedabad 5

Baldia 2 – Saeedabad 5

Baldia 3 – Nai Abadi 4

Baldia 4 – Saeedabad 5

Other restrictions announced by the government include a ban on gatherings of more than three people and restrictions on unnecessary movement. Business and malls in the areas will stay closed too.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government decided to restrict the “unnecessary movement” of people after 6pm. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reviewed the overall Covid -19 situation and termed it “alarming”.

Health Secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi said that the Covid detection ratio in the province has reached 12.7%, which was the highest in the fourth wave.