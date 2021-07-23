Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district Central

The Sindh government has imposed a micro smart lockdown in multiple areas of Karachi’s District Central.

Entry and exit points of the following areas will be closed for two weeks from July 23 [7pm] to August 6.

Gulberg – eight union councils

– eight union councils Liaquatabad – 10 union councils

– 10 union councils North Nazimabad – eight union councils

– eight union councils North Karachi – six union councils

According to the district administration, the decision was taken after over 179 new coronavirus cases were reported in the localities. People have been instructed not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and wearing masks has been made compulsory.

Other directives include:

>All types of gatherings banned

>Utilities to remain open as per routine

>Business, malls to remain closed

>Public transport, pillion riding banned

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government tightened coronavirus restrictions in the province. Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants has been banned, markets will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm and a ban has been imposed on weddings and gatherings.

The positivity rate in Sindh is 10.3%. Karachi’s situation is worsening by the day as the new Delta variant continues to spread. At least 1,002 patients are in critical care.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has spread to more than 70 countries. It was first detected in India in December 2020. It is highly transmissible and appears to be more severe.

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

Sanitize hands more often

Wear a mask

Avoid public gatherings

Get vaccinated as soon as possible

Avoid meeting people with symptoms

Avoid unnecessary travel

