Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s District Central

The district administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in multiple neighbourhoods of Karachi’s District Central to control the rising cases of coronavirus.

Entry and exit points of multiple union councils in these areas have been sealed for two weeks starting Monday:

Gulberg

North Nazimabad

New Karachi

Liaquatabad

The decision was taken after over 700 new coronavirus cases were reported in the localities in July.

People have been barred from leaving their houses without masks and social distancing is a must, a notification issued by Central’s deputy commissioner stated.

The following restrictions have been imposed in the identified localities.

Ban on gatherings

Public transport, pillion-riding in areas above banned

Business, malls closed

Last week, the Sindh government tightened coronavirus restrictions in the province over the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Indoor and outdoor dining has been banned. Schools have been closed indefinitely and markets will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm.

