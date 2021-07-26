Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's District Central

Ban imposed on gatherings, public transport

Posted: Jul 26, 2021

The district administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in multiple neighbourhoods of Karachi's District Central to control the rising cases of coronavirus. Entry and exit points of multiple union councils in these areas have been sealed for two weeks starting Monday: Gulberg North NazimabadNew Karachi Liaquatabad The decision was taken after over 700 new coronavirus cases were reported in the localities in July. People have been barred from leaving their houses without masks and social distancing is a must, a notification issued by Central's deputy commissioner stated. The following restrictions have been imposed in the identified localities. Ban on gatheringsPublic transport, pillion-riding in areas above bannedBusiness, malls closed Last week, the Sindh government tightened coronavirus restrictions in the province over the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Indoor and outdoor dining has been banned. Schools have been closed indefinitely and markets will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
The district administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in multiple neighbourhoods of Karachi’s District Central to control the rising cases of coronavirus.

Entry and exit points of multiple union councils in these areas have been sealed for two weeks starting Monday:

  • Gulberg
  • North Nazimabad
  • New Karachi
  • Liaquatabad

The decision was taken after over 700 new coronavirus cases were reported in the localities in July.

People have been barred from leaving their houses without masks and social distancing is a must, a notification issued by Central’s deputy commissioner stated.

The following restrictions have been imposed in the identified localities.

  • Ban on gatherings
  • Public transport, pillion-riding in areas above banned
  • Business, malls closed

Last week, the Sindh government tightened coronavirus restrictions in the province over the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Indoor and outdoor dining has been banned. Schools have been closed indefinitely and markets will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm.

