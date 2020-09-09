Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Matiari man handed 10-year sentence for raping eight-year-old

He was arrested on September 9, 2020

Posted: Jul 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A Matiari man has been handed a 10-year prison sentence by a sessions court for raping an eight-year-old child.

Rizwan Ahmed was arrested from Baloo Machine Chowk on September 9, 2020 a day after a case was registered against him. The child was going back home after buying milk from a shop in Hala at 9:30am when Ahmed kidnapped and took her to his residence and raped her.

He was arrested after a group of people found him with the survivor at the bungalow of a man identified as Munir Arbab. They reached the spot after hearing the child’s cries and rescued her.

The victim’s grandfather Allah Rakhio was contacted, who later lodged an FIR at the Hala police station. Ahmed’s relatives had asked to reach a compromise but the child’s family refused.

A formal charge was framed against Ahmed in the court but he pleaded not guilty after which the prosecution built their case relying on the testimony of the witnesses who had caught Ahmed red-handed.

The defense objected that all examined witnesses were close relatives. However, the court ruled that it found no “mala fide intentions” on their part to implicate Rizwan.

“The cases of child abuses are increasing day by day in our country, therefore, inexistence of direct evidence against accused, any leniency, in my view, would be equal to give license to like culprits to play with the lives of children,” Additional Sessions Judge Matiari Zafarullah Solangi wrote in the judgement.

The court has has charged Rizwan under the Section 376 (3) (punishment of rape) read with Section 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter terms) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A fine of Rs10,000 has also been imposed. If he fails to pay it, it will lead to an additional six-month imprisonment.

